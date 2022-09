Russia releases 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine, after Saudi mediation -Riyadh

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Red Sea WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world title boxing fight, between Oleksandr Usyk Vs Anthony Joshua, in King Abdullah Sports City Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, August 20, 2022. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

RIYADH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia released on Wednesday 10 prisoners of war captured in Ukraine following a mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a Saudi official said.

The list includes American, British, Swedish, Croatian and Moroccan nationals, the official said, adding that a plane carrying the prisoners landed in the kingdom.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.