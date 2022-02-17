Russia to reply to U.S. in security talks on Thursday - minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Moscow, Russia February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia will send a reply to the United States on the issue of security guarantees on Thursday, the TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

Moscow will make the letter public, Lavrov said. Russia has demanded that Ukraine not be allowed to join NATO, something that Washington and Brussels have so far refused to promise.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.