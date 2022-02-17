1 minute read
Russia to reply to U.S. in security talks on Thursday - minister
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia will send a reply to the United States on the issue of security guarantees on Thursday, the TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.
Moscow will make the letter public, Lavrov said. Russia has demanded that Ukraine not be allowed to join NATO, something that Washington and Brussels have so far refused to promise.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.