Russia reports 14,185 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths

A boat tours vendor uses his mobile phone near taped-off benches, as part of new efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Russia on Tuesday reported 14,185 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,805 in Moscow, close to the highest nationwide tally for months.

The government coronavirus task force also confirmed 379 coronavirus-related deaths, pushing the death toll to 127,180. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate tally and has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from the beginning of the pandemic to the end of April.

