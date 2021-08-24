Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Russia reports 18,833 new COVID-19 cases and 794 deaths

1 minute read

A sign is on display outside a vaccination centre in the State Department Store, GUM, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Moscow, Russia June 25, 2021. A sign reads: "Vaccination against COVID-19". REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Russia reported 18,833 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 1,105 in Moscow, which took the national tally to 6,785,374.

The Russian coronavirus task force said 794 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 177,614.

Rosstat, the government statistics agency, keeps a separate count from the pandemic task force and says it has recorded about 315,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between last April and June this year.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 7:23 AM UTC

German consumers, state spending drive Q2 economic recovery

The German economy grew more than expected in the second quarter as the easing of COVID-19 curbs spurred consumers to dip into record savings piled up during the winter lockdown and the state pressed on with a huge debt-financed stimulus push.

Europe
Poland to build fence, double troop numbers on Belarus border
Europe
France's COVID-19 hospitalisations highest in 2 months
Europe
Climate change made deadly floods in Western Europe at least 20% more likely - study
Europe
In Spain, Afghan basketball star fears for the country she has left