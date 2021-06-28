Russia reports 21,650 new COVID-19 cases, 611 deaths

People line up to receive vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a mobile vaccination centre in Tomsk, Russia June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Taisiya Vorontsova

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia reported 21,650 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 7,246 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,472,941.

The government coronavirus task force said 611 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 133,893.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021. read more

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.