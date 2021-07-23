Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deaths

A medical specialist wearing protective gear sits near ambulances parked at the Pokrovskaya hospital amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia reported 23,811 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 3,425 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,078,522.

The government coronavirus task force said 795 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 152,296.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to May 2021. read more

Russia is facing a surge in coronavirus cases that authorities have blamed on the Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;

