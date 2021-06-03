Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia reports 8,933 new COVID-19 cases, 393 deaths

People walk and ride bicycles along an embankment of the Moskva River on a warm summer day, after local authorities partially lifted quarantine restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia June 6, 2020. Kirill Zykov/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Russia reported 8,933 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 2,876 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,099,182.

The government coronavirus task force said 393 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 122,660.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021. read more

