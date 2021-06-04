Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 deaths

1 minute read

People walk and ride bicycles along an embankment of the Moskva River on a warm summer day, after local authorities partially lifted quarantine restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia June 6, 2020. Kirill Zykov/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Russia reported 8,947 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 2,817 in Moscow, taking the official national tally to 5,108,129 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said 377 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 123,037.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 8:58 AM UTCAustralia finds highly infectious Delta variant in Melbourne virus outbreak

Australia's Victoria state authorities said on Friday they had detected the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 virus variantfor the first time in the latest outbreak in Melbourne, stoking concerns of a major spike in cases.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers - FT
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBristol-Myers is sued for $6.4 billion over delayed cancer drug
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMalaysia grants conditional approval for Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccine
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsS.Korea says 81% of elderly signed up for COVID-19 vaccination