Russia reports fresh record of daily COVID cases

A medical specialist tends to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Clinical Emergency Hospital Number 7, in Volgograd, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Monday as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread across the country, authorities said.

New daily cases jumped to 124,070, up from 121,228 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 621 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.