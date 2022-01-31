Europe1 minute read
Russia reports fresh record of daily COVID cases
MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Monday as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread across the country, authorities said.
New daily cases jumped to 124,070, up from 121,228 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 621 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Maria Kiselyova
