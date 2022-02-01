Russia reports new record of daily COVID cases

A medical specialist walks through a corridor of the Clinical Emergency Hospital Number 7, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Volgograd, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread across the country, authorities said.

New daily cases jumped to 125,836, up from 124,070 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 663 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov

