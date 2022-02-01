Europe1 minute read
Russia reports new record of daily COVID cases
MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread across the country, authorities said.
New daily cases jumped to 125,836, up from 124,070 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 663 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.