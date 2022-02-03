Europe1 minute read
Russia reports new record of daily COVID cases
MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the Omicron coronavirus variant spread across the country, authorities said.
New daily cases jumped to 155,768, up from 141,883 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 667 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alex Richardson
