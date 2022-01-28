Europe1 minute read
Russia reports record COVID-19 cases for eighth day running
MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russia's daily COVID-19 cases surged to 98,040 on Friday, a new record high for the eighth consecutive day as the Omicron variant continued to spread, the government's coronavirus task force said.
The number of new infections was a significant jump from the 88,816 reported on Thursday. Officials also said that 673 people had died in the last 24 hours.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Tom Balmforth
