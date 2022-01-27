Russia reports record COVID-19 cases for seventh day in a row

A medical specialist tends to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Clinical Emergency Hospital Number 7, in Volgograd, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia's daily COVID-19 cases surged to 88,816 on Thursday, a new record high for the seventh consecutive day as the Omicron variant was identified in new regions, officials said.

The number of new infections was a significant jump from the 74,692 reported on Wednesday. Officials also said that 665 people had died in the last 24 hours.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.