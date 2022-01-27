Europe1 minute read
Russia reports record COVID-19 cases for seventh day in a row
MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia's daily COVID-19 cases surged to 88,816 on Thursday, a new record high for the seventh consecutive day as the Omicron variant was identified in new regions, officials said.
The number of new infections was a significant jump from the 74,692 reported on Wednesday. Officials also said that 665 people had died in the last 24 hours.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.