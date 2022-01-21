Europe1 minute read
Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases
MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday reported a new record number of COVID-19 confirmed in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant of the virus spread across the country, the government coronavirus task force said.
Daily new cases jumped to 49,513, from 38,850 a day earlier. The task force also reported 692 deaths.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.