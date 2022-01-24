Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases

A medical specialist tends to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a local hospital in the town of Kalach-on-Don in Volgograd Region, Russia November 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday reported a new record number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant of the virus spread across the country, the government coronavirus task force said.

Daily new cases jumped to 65,109, from 63,205 a day earlier. The task force also reported 655 deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.