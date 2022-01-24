Europe1 minute read
Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases
MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday reported a new record number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant of the virus spread across the country, the government coronavirus task force said.
Daily new cases jumped to 65,109, from 63,205 a day earlier. The task force also reported 655 deaths.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gareth Jones
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.