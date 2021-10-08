Europe
Russia reports record daily COVID-19 death toll
MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Russia reported 936 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, the largest single-day death toll it has recorded since the pandemic began.
The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 27,246 new cases in the last 24 hours, a slight decrease from 27,550 cases a day earlier.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Philippa Fletcher
