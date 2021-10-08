Skip to main content

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 death toll

People line up to receive vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a vaccination centre in the State Department Store, GUM, in central Moscow, Russia June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Russia reported 936 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, the largest single-day death toll it has recorded since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 27,246 new cases in the last 24 hours, a slight decrease from 27,550 cases a day earlier.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Philippa Fletcher

