Medical specialists transport a patient outside a hospital for people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia reported 973 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, its highest single-day death toll since the start of the pandemic.

It also recorded 28,190 new infections in the space of 24 hours, the government coronavirus task force said.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.