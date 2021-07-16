Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths for fourth day running

A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday reported 799 coronavirus-related deaths, the most in a single day since the pandemic began and the fourth day in a row it has set a record.

Russia is in the grip of a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations. The coronavirus task force confirmed 25,704 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

It said the official national COVID-19 case tally now stood at 5,907,999. It said the national death toll had risen to 146,868.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to May 2021. read more

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams

