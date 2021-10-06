Skip to main content

Russia reports record daily death toll from COVID-19

1 minute read

People line up to receive vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a vaccination centre in the State Department Store, GUM, in central Moscow, Russia June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia reported 929 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the largest single-day death toll it has recorded since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 25,133 new cases in the last 24 hours, a slight increase from a day earlier.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Catherine Evans

