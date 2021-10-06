Europe
Russia reports record daily death toll from COVID-19
MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia reported 929 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the largest single-day death toll it has recorded since the pandemic began.
The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 25,133 new cases in the last 24 hours, a slight increase from a day earlier.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Catherine Evans
