Russia reports swine fever outbreak at one of Miratorg's sites
MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russia has reported an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) at a site of the country's largest pork producer Miratorg in the Belgorod region in the central Russia, the agriculture safety watchdog said in a statement on Monday.
Spread partly by wild boars, ASF is harmless to human beings but is highly contagious among pigs.
Privately-owned Miratorg was not available for immediate comment.
