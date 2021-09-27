Russia reports swine fever outbreak at one of Miratorg's sites

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russia has reported an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) at a site of the country's largest pork producer Miratorg in the Belgorod region in the central Russia, the agriculture safety watchdog said in a statement on Monday.

Spread partly by wild boars, ASF is harmless to human beings but is highly contagious among pigs.

Privately-owned Miratorg was not available for immediate comment.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; additional reporting by Olga Popova; editing by David Evans

