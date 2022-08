Russia requests U.N. meeting on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - RIA cites diplomat

FILE PHOTO - An overview of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, in this picture released on August 18, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday requested that the U.N. Security Council holds a meeting on Tuesday regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing Deputy Ambassador to the U.N. Dmitry Polyanskiy.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, was overrun by Russian troops in March. It remains close to the frontlines, and has come under repeated shelling in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Both Ukraine and Russian have blamed each other for strikes on the plant.

