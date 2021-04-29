Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia will respond to the expulsion of one of its diplomats by Bulgaria, the Interfax news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

Bulgarian prosecutors on Wednesday said they were collecting evidence on the possible involvement of six Russians in four explosions between 2011 and 2020 at Bulgarian arms depots that were storing munitions for export to Ukraine and Georgia. read more

