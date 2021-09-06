Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Russia responsible for cyber attacks on German parliament -German foreign ministry

1 minute read

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia is responsible for a renewed cyber attack on the German parliament, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry in Berlin told journalists on Monday.

"The German government has reliable information according to which ghost writer activities can be attributed to cyber protagonists of the Russian state or Russia's GRU military intelligence (service)," said the spokesperson.

Such a behaviour was unacceptable and a threat for Germany, she said, adding: "The federal government calls on Russia with every emphasis to put an immediate end to these activities."

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 9:27 AM UTC

European banks still booking profits in tax havens, says report

Top banks in Europe continue to use tax havens to book chunks of profits, a trend that has changed little since 2014 despite country-by-country disclosures becoming mandatory, the EU Tax Observatory said in a report on Monday.

Europe
German ambassador to China dies two weeks into the job
Europe
U.S. condemns Russia's detention of Crimean Tatar leader, 45 others
Europe
Boosted by surge in polls, Germany's Scholz bets on coalition with Greens
Europe
Former UK PM Blair warns West should prepare for bio-terrorism threat