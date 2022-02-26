1 minute read
Russia resumes Ukraine offensive from all directions after pause -RIA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - All Russian units in Ukraine were on Saturday given the order to resume their offensive from all directions after a pause on Friday, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying.
Echoing similar comments by the Kremlin, the ministry said Friday's pause had been made in anticipation of talks between Moscow and Kyiv but the offensive resumed after Ukraine refused to negotiate.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.