Russia 'running out of steam' in Ukraine, UK spy chief says

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive tanks in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict near the settlement of Olenivka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia is "running out of steam" in its assault on Ukraine, the chief of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence agency, Richard Moore, said in a brief comment on social media on Saturday.

loading

Moore made the remark "Running out of steam..." above an earlier post on Twitter by Britain's defence ministry, which described the Russian government as "growing desperate" and as having lost thousands of soldiers in its invasion of Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.