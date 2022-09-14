Russia sanctions British PR executives and defence lobbyists

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had introduced sanctions against the heads of 30 British public relations firms, as well as a number of defence lobbyists, in response to what it called unfriendly steps by the British government.

The individuals on the list are barred from entering Russia, the ministry said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.