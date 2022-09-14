1 minute read
Russia sanctions British PR executives and defence lobbyists
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had introduced sanctions against the heads of 30 British public relations firms, as well as a number of defence lobbyists, in response to what it called unfriendly steps by the British government.
The individuals on the list are barred from entering Russia, the ministry said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.