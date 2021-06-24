Russia says 23 million have received at least one COVID-19 shot

Local resident Nadezhda Dudkina receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at her home in the village of Loznoye in Volgograd region, Russia June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Some 23 million people in Russia have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, out of a population of more than 144 million, the TASS news agency cited Health Minister Mikhail Murashko as saying on Monday.

Russian officials have complained publicly about how slowly vaccinations are progressing even though COVID-19 shots are widely available, and have introduced an array of measures to coax and compel people to get inoculated. read more

Reporting by Polina Ivanova;

