Russia says 45 of its diplomats expelled by Poland have left the country - TASS
March 28 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreev, said on Monday that 45 Russian diplomats expelled by Poland have now left the country, TASS news agency quoted him as saying.
Poland last week expelled 45 Russian diplomats suspected of working for Russian intelligence, accusations Moscow has dismissed as baseless. read more
