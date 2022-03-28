Russia says 45 of its diplomats expelled by Poland have left the country - TASS

Cars leave through the gate of the Russian embassy building in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

March 28 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreev, said on Monday that 45 Russian diplomats expelled by Poland have now left the country, TASS news agency quoted him as saying.

Poland last week expelled 45 Russian diplomats suspected of working for Russian intelligence, accusations Moscow has dismissed as baseless. read more

Reporting by Reuters

