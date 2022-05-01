Russia says 46 civilians left area near Azovstal plant on Saturday

Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works, with a fisherman seen in the foreground, during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 1 (Reuters) - Two groups of civilians left the residential area around the Azovstal steel works in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Saturday, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said a total of 46 civilians had left the area and were provided with food and shelter.

Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters and some civilians are believed to be holed up in the vast plant following the Russian siege of the port city.

Many efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow residents to leave the city have broken down, with Moscow and Kyiv repeatedly blaming each other.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

