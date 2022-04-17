Skip to main content
Russia says ammunition factory near Kyiv destroyed by missile strike

1 minute read
April 17 (Reuters) - Russian armed forces destroyed an ammunition factory near Kyiv, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Overnight, high-precision air-launched missiles destroyed an ammunition factory near the town of Brovary in Kyiv region," Konashenkov said.

