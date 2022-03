Russia says BBC being used to undermine internal political situation

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during the annual news conference of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2022. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that British broadcaster the BBC was being used to undermine the internal political situation in Russia.

Moscow says that foreign media including from Britain offer a partial view of the world.

