Russia says Britain requested permission for spyplane to fly over Russia

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Britain has requested permission for its RC-135 spy plane to fly over Russia, a move it termed "a deliberate provocation".

There was no immediate response from Britain's Ministry of Defence to a Reuters request for comment.

The Russian ministry said that Russia's airforce had been tasked with preventing any violations of Russian airspace.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams

