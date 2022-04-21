Russia says British fighters captured in Ukraine are being looked after

A still image taken from Russian state TV footage that it said shows Shaun Pinner, a British fighter captured in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol by Russian forces, at an unknown location, in a still image from a video released on April 18, 2022. RURTR/RUSSIAN STATE TV CHANNEL ROSSYIA 1/Handout via REUTERS TV

April 21 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that British fighters who had been captured in Ukraine were being fed, watered and given necessary help.

"Don't worry, the Russian side is taking care of them. They are fed, watered, and given the necessary assistance. Just like other foreigners who have surrendered or been detained", Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared on Russian state TV on Monday and asked to be exchanged for a Ukrainian ally of President Vladimir Putin who is being held by the Ukrainian authorities. It was unclear how freely the two men - Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin - were able to talk. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.