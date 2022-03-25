Skip to main content
Russia says capital controls were tit-for-tat move after reserves were frozen

A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 25 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Friday said restrictions it imposed on capital flows were a tit-for-tat move after its reserves were frozen by Western countries over events in Ukraine.

"In response to the freezing of part of Russia's reserves, Russia also introduced restrictions on the movement of funds that could be transferred to unfriendly countries by a comparable amount," the central bank said.

The bank also said that all the gold in Russia's foreign exchange reserves was currently on Russian territory.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

