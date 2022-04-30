1 minute read
Russia says checkpoint in Kursk region shelled from Ukraine
April 30 (Reuters) - The governor of Russia's western Kursk region said several shells were fired on Saturday at a checkpoint near its border from the direction of Ukraine.
Speaking in a video posted on his Telegram channel, governor Roman Starovoit said that there were no casualties or damage.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson
