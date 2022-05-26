Russia says civil vessels may use Mariupol port, mine danger lifted
May 26 (Reuters) - Civil vessels may safely use the Azov Sea port of Mariupol in Ukraine as the danger from mines has been eliminated, the Russian defence ministry said on Thursday.
It said a maritime humanitarian corridor was opened on Wednesday in the Azov Sea.
Russia took full control of Mariupol last week when more than 2,400 Ukrainian fighters surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steelworks.
