Russia says deputy foreign minister met U.S. ambassador

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends a meeting of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow, Russia March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

June 10 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met U.S. ambassador John Sullivan on Friday, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

It said the men had discussed "bilateral issues", providing no further details.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.