Russia says destroyed around 900 Ukrainian armoured vehicles since Feb. 24

A destroyed Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier vehicle is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Vitaliy Gnidyi/File photo

March 8 (Reuters) - The Russian armed forces have destroyed almost 900 Ukrainian tanks and other armoured vehicles since the start of what Russia calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

They have also downed 84 drones, it added.

The ministry said that after the end of the agreed "silent regime" around the strategic port city of Mariupol on Tuesday, an offensive was renewed there by the forces of the pro-Russian Donetsk region.

Editing by Alison Williams

