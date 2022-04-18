Russia says destroyed foreign-made weapons stored near Ukraine's Lviv - TASS

Firefighters work at the site of military strikes on buildings as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk

April 18 (Reuters) - Russian air forces carried out air strikes at a logistics centre of the Ukrainian army near the city of Lviv and destroyed a large number of foreign-made weapons stored there, TASS news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying on Monday.

The Russian forces have also destroyed a repair centre for Tochka U ballistic missiles in the city of Dnipro, the ministry said, according to TASS.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jonathan Oatis

