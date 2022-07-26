Russia says fate of Jewish Agency in hands of justice ministry

A view shows the entrance to a Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in Moscow, Russia July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - It is up to Russia's Ministry of Justice to take a decision on the fate of the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency, which helps Jews emigrate to Israel, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a TV interview on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Justice earlier requested the liquidation of the Russian branch of the Agency. read more

"It's a question for the Ministry of Justice, that's the information I have. It definitely is a legal matter," Zakharova said when asked about the fate of the organisation.

The Jerusalem-based Jewish Agency for Israel is the largest Jewish non-profit organisation in the world.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.