Russia says fate of Jewish Agency in hands of justice ministry
MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - It is up to Russia's Ministry of Justice to take a decision on the fate of the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency, which helps Jews emigrate to Israel, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a TV interview on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Justice earlier requested the liquidation of the Russian branch of the Agency. read more
"It's a question for the Ministry of Justice, that's the information I have. It definitely is a legal matter," Zakharova said when asked about the fate of the organisation.
The Jerusalem-based Jewish Agency for Israel is the largest Jewish non-profit organisation in the world.
