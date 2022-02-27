Russia says it "blocks" Ukraine's Kherson, Berdyansk - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian troops have "completely blocked" the southern Ukrainian cities of Kherson and Berdyansk and taken over the towns of Henichesk and an airport near Kherson, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Sunday.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by William Mallard

