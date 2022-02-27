Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Russia says it "blocks" Ukraine's Kherson, Berdyansk - RIA

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian troops have "completely blocked" the southern Ukrainian cities of Kherson and Berdyansk and taken over the towns of Henichesk and an airport near Kherson, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Sunday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters