Russia says it carries out strikes in Ukraine's Mykolaiv, Kharkiv regions

Rescuers eliminate a fire at an infrastructure facility in one of the united territorial communities of the area, which resulted from the falling of ammunition and debris from them in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released August 2, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it had carried out deadly strikes against Ukrainian forces in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region and eastern Kharkiv region.

The defence ministry also said it destroyed seven ammo depots in the east and south of the country, including in Zaporizhzhia region.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify battlefield reports.

Ukraine, which has stepped up its drive to retake Russian-controlled regions in the south, said last week it saw evidence Moscow was redeploying its forces to defend the captured territory. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.