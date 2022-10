Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday its forces continued to hit military and energy targets in Ukraine over the last 24 hours.

It also said Russian forces had repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region, from which local Russian-installed officials are currently evacuating tens of thousands of residents.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.