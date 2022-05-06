1 minute read
Russia says it destroyed large ammunition depot in east Ukraine
May 6 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that its missiles destroyed a large ammunition depot in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.
It also said its air defences shot down two Ukrainian warplanes, an Su-25 and a MiG-29, in the eastern Luhansk region.
It was not possible to independently verify the claims.
