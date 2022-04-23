Russia says it destroyed Odesa terminal where foreign weapons were stored

April 23 (Reuters) - Russia used high precision missiles on Saturday to destroy a logistics terminal in Odesa where a large number of weapons supplied by the United States and European nations were being stored, the defence ministry said.

In an online post, it also said Russian forces had on Saturday killed up to 200 Ukrainian troops and destroyed more than 30 vehicles, some of them armoured.

