Russia says it destroyed oil refinery near Odesa

April 3 (Reuters) - The Russian defence ministry said missile strikes by its military destroyed an oil refinery and three fuel storage facilities in near the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa on Sunday.

The ministry said the facilities were used by Ukraine to supply its troops near the city of Mykolaiv.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

