Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian arms depots near Odesa storing Western-supplied weapons

July 19 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday its forces had destroyed ammunition depots in Ukraine's southern Odesa region that were storing weapons supplied to Kyiv by the United States and European countries

It did not say how many depots it had destroyed or what weapons were being stored there.

Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

