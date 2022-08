Russia says it destroyed weapons depot in Ukraine's Lviv region

MOSCOW/WARSAW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday its missiles had destroyed a depot containing weapons supplied by Poland in Ukraine's Lviv region.

Reuters was not able to immediately independently verify the battlefield account.

Polish foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said he did not have any information about the report and could not confirm it.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.