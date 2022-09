Russia says it detains man suspected of sending military aircraft photos to Ukraine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russia detained a top manager of an aviation factory on suspicion of passing secret military information to Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing the FSB federal security agency.

The FSB said a man was suspected of taking photographs of equipment from Russia's fighter planes and sending them to a Ukrainian citizen who worked at a Ukrainian aviation plant, according to the reports.

The FSB said it had opened a treason case against the suspect.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens

