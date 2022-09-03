Russia says it foiled Ukrainian attempt to seize nuclear plant

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A view shows the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during a visit by members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission, in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, in this picture released September 2, 2022. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces attempted to capture the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in an attack on the facility on Friday night, Russia's defence ministry said in its daily briefing on Saturday.

The ministry said a Ukrainian naval force of more than 250 troops attempted to land on the coast of a lake near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine at around 23:00 local time (2000 GMT) on Friday.

Russia said its forces foiled the attack using military helicopters and fighter jets.

Reuters was unable to verify the report.

